A taste of the movies: Harkins Theatres announces new popcorn food truck

As more people opt to watch movies at home instead of the cinema, Harkins Theatres is bringing their popcorn directly to the masses with their brand-new food truck.

The Harkins Popcorn Truck is expected to offer movie theatre popcorn along with other snacks, including nachos, hot dogs, soft pretzels and cotton candy, according to an announcement on Aug. 3.

It's available for private parties and events, and soon the truck will be popping up for local Valley events throughout the year.

This isn't the first time Harkins has come up with a way to serve its audience during the pandemic - last year, the theater offered curbside popcorn pickup.

More info: https://www.harkins.com/popcorn-truck

A graphic promoting the Harkins Popcorn Truck.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.



