Harkins Theatres offers curbside pickup for movie popcorn across the Valley

Valley moviegoers, rejoice: Harkins Theatres is offering curbside pickup this afternoon for their Big Party Popcorn on Saturday and Sunday in locations across the Valley.

All people need to do is drive up to the Harkins and place their order. Participating locations include Arrowhead Fountains, Gateway Pavilions, North Valley and Superstition Springs.

This promotion comes after Gov. Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services required all movie theatres, gyms and bars to close in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Valley.

