LIVE Blog: Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers

March 20, 6:25 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services says a Sedona resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

"As part of YCCHS’s ongoing disease investigation to identify the source of the virus and other individuals who were potentially exposed, people close to the individual will be contacted by the health department."

March 20, 9:06 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona have jumped to 68, according to information provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services and other county health departments. AZDHS confirmed 63 cases of the coronavirus this morning, and both Yuma and Coconino Counties have confirmed more cases since then. The number of cases in Maricopa have increased from 22 to 34 cases. Read more.

March 19, 5:11 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he’s activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19. Read more.

March 19, 3:18 p.m.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many FOX 10 viewers have asked the same question: why haven't more people been tested? Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services says many things are changing around the state. Read more.

March 19, 2:40 p.m.

Officials with PayPal say they have closed their office in Chandler due to a presumed positive case of COVID-19. Read more.

March 19, 12:14 p.m.

Cave Creek, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tolleson, and Tucson have all ordered closures of bars, gyms and other indoor facilities, as well as ordering dine-in restaurants to transition to take-out and delivery only due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.

March 19, 9:04 a.m.Arizona DHS confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases overnight, 1st case reported in Yavapai County; Navajo Nation cases jump to 14. Read more.

March 19, 7:02 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000, indicating that the impact of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market. Read more.

March 18, 9:45 p.m.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is putting healthcare workers across the country in the middle of the storm, with many of them putting themselves at risk every day. Dr. Frank Lovecchio, an ER doctor, says he believes physicians across Arizona are becoming frustrated with the lack of testing kits for COVID-19, partly because so many people are coming into healthcare facilities, afraid that they have it. Read more.

March 18, 5:35 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County say the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been identified in the Northern Arizona county. The test was conducted by the TGen North Clinical Laboratory, and the individual tested presumptive positive is a 60-year-old man from the greater Flagstaff area. The person is under home isolation. Read more.

March 18, 9:07 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total to 27. Maricopa County Public Health says the two new cases are from a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, who are both recovering at home. Read more.

March 17, 12:01 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation now say there are now three cases of COVID-19 in its area. According to a news release issued Wednesday, the third person infected is a 62-year-old man who is from the same region as the first two confirmed cases. Read more.

March 15, 9:37 a.m.

The Pima County Health Department announced a fourth presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus on Monday. Health officials say the patient has been receiving care at a local hospital since symptoms began. Read more.

March 14, 8:49 a.m.

The Graham County Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that they have confirmed a case of novel coronavirus in Pima, which would be the first reported case in the county. Officials say that students at Pima Elementary School were possibly exposed to the virus as a school staff member tested positive, and they will be undergoing testing at Pima Junior High School from health care providers around the county. Read more.

March 13, 5:52 p.m.

Pima County officials announced another presumptive positive case of COVID-19. At this time, they say there's no clear link between this case and the presumptive case identified in the County on March 9. Read more.

March 9, 5:52 p.m.

Arizona’s health director warned Monday that community spread of the new coronavirus is now happening and case numbers could reach what is seen in a flu season. The state added one more confirmed case Monday, upping the number to six. The new case is in Pima County, adding to three in Pinal and two in Maricopa counties. Read more.

March 9, 3:32 p.m.

Pima County health officials say a person has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 and the case is travel-related. Health officials say the person is not severely ill, and is recovering at home in isolation. Read more.

March 9, 2:45 p.m.

Officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport say two people who flew from Phoenix have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement released by Greg Roybal, the two were flying on WestJet Flight 1199 on February 28 from Sky Harbor to Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada. Read more.

March 8, 6:50 p.m.

The coronavirus is impacting members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (Arizona - 4th District) says he will be self-quarantining at home after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient "for an extended period of time" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. Read more.

March 7, 9:13 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Health confirms that there are now five cases of COVD-19 identified in the state after two Pinal County residents were diagnosed.

"Both cases are from the same household as the current Pinal County case. State and local public health are currently investigating the cases," officials stated.

On Sunday, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services says one of the victims is part of the Arizona School Community, specifically the American Leadership Academy, Ironwood K-12, campus but has fully recovered from the virus. Read more.

March 6, 9:09 a.m.

Pinal County public health officials have confirmed a third person has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the state.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the new COVID-19 case is the state's second "presumptive positive" case and involves a woman in her 40s who is currently hospitalized.

The woman is a healthcare worker who lives in the county. Officials, however, did not identify the area in which the woman resides. The woman is hospitalized in a Maricopa County hospital. Read more.

March 5, 6:14 p.m.

Following news of Scottsdale firefighters and paramedics being quarantined, two Scottsdale nightclubs have learned that one their employees contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, and may have exposed others.

Their announcement came just hours after a Scottsdale man took to social media, and announced he is in quarantine after contracting the virus. Read more.

March 3, 9:32 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed a "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus in Maricopa County. The COVID-19 case involves a man in his 20s who is not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The man is a known contact of a "presumptive positive" coronavirus case outside of Arizona who recently traveled to an area with community spread of the virus. Read more.

March 2, 7:36 a.m.

New numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 26 people have been tested for the coronavirus. 24 of those people were negative and one is still pending.

The one that was positive was from back in January -- a person who was part of the ASU community who traveled to China before getting sick. Read more.

February 21, 7:51 p.m.

Health officials in Maricopa County say a man with ties to Arizona State University who was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus has been released from isolation.

In January, officials announced that a male member of the ASU community who does not live in university housing was diagnosed with COVID-19. The man had recently returned from Wuhan, People's Republic of China when he was diagnosed. Read more.

January 26, 1:16 p.m.

Officials say a Maricopa County resident has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the patient recently returned from Wuhan, China and is a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing.

Officials with ASU released a statement, saying in part, "This individual resides in Tempe. This individual does not live in university housing, is not severely ill and is currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading." Read more.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, health experts have said.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In China, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

With older people at most risk of serious complications, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the health department is sending surveyors to nursing homes to check whether they have implemented stringent infection-control procedures. State Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said they are recommending a series of steps, including limiting visitors, ensuring patients with respiratory illness are separated and that staff treating them don’t also treat well patients. Older Arizonans should take steps to stay away from crowds if possible.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.