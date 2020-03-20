AZDHS: All counties with COVID-19 cases must close gyms, bars, movie theaters; restaurants dine-out only

article

The Arizona Department of Health Services is requiring that all counties with cases of the novel coronavirus must close all of their bars, gyms and movie theaters effective at close of business on Friday.

AZDHS also said that restaurants are required to serve dine-out options only.

This news comes after confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 44 to 63 overnight on Friday.

The DHS website still says that the level of community spread in Arizona is minimal.

Arizona COVID-19 Response: https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus