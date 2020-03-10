Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The latest information on coronavirus cases in the state, from the Arizona Department of Health:

Confirmed Presumptive Positive Total Travel-Related 1 0 1 Person-to-Person 1 4 5 Total Cases 2 4 6 Total Deaths 0 0 0

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, health experts have said.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In China, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

With older people at most risk of serious complications, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the health department is sending surveyors to nursing homes to check whether they have implemented stringent infection-control procedures. State Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said they are recommending a series of steps, including limiting visitors, ensuring patients with respiratory illness are separated and that staff treating them don’t also treat well patients. Older Arizonans should take steps to stay away from crowds if possible.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

