Nancy Guthrie: Masked suspect seen on Nest video has locals on edge

The Brief Authorities have shared surveillance images of a masked individual seen on Nancy Guthrie’s porch the morning she vanished, marking a significant lead in the 10-day search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Residents in the Catalina Foothills expressed a mix of hope and fear following the update, with some neighbors reporting increased security measures and concerns that Guthrie may have been specifically targeted.



Residents in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson are reacting with a mix of dread and renewed hope following the release of surveillance footage in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 10 days. The investigation gained momentum Tuesday when authorities released images of a masked individual seen on Guthrie’s porch the morning of Feb. 1.

What they're saying:

For neighbors like Noble Priehs, the images provide a haunting but necessary lead.

"You see a little mustache, those eyes kind of just stand out," Priehs said while viewing the photos. "Just hoping soon that somebody recognizes them and knows the name."

The footage has rattled the affluent community, where many neighbors are now re-evaluating their own security. One resident said the realization that a prominent community member could be targeted was "really scary."

Another resident said, "I lock my doors more than I did, and I talk to people in other parts of the country, my family, and they all say, ‘Are you OK? Are you safe down there?'"

As the search enters its second week, the emotional toll on the neighborhood is mounting. Some residents noted that the specific nature of the footage suggests Guthrie may have been targeted because of her family connections.

"It’s just horrible," another local resident said. "I think about my mom. Devastation. Just horrible. I’m just hoping that they find him, find him quick, find Nancy, and get her home to her family."

