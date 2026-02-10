Person detained, new photos released in Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - A person of interest has been detained after authorities release new photos in Nancy Guthrie case; West Valley police shooting under investigation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 10, 2026.
1. Person detained in connection to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
Fox News Digital confirmed a person of interest in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been detained on Tuesday night.
2. New photos in Nancy Guthrie case
The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have released newly recovered images that show "an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
3. Locals express concerns after new discoveries in Guthrie case
Residents in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson are reacting with a mix of dread and renewed hope following the release of surveillance footage in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.
4. Investigation underway after Goodyear Police shooting
A Goodyear Police officer was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting involving a suspect.
5. Pets: A green flag?
When it comes to relationships, a new study by Rover finds that pets are the ultimate green flag and how someone treats their pet is how they will treat others.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We might see some rain at the end of the week!
