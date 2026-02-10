Expand / Collapse search

Person detained, new photos released in Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 10, 2026 6:42pm MST
PHOENIX - A person of interest has been detained after authorities release new photos in Nancy Guthrie case; West Valley police shooting under investigation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

1. Person detained in connection to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Nancy Guthrie: Person of interest detained in connection to her disappearance
Nancy Guthrie: Person of interest detained in connection to her disappearance

Fox News Digital confirmed a person of interest in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been detained on Tuesday night.

2. New photos in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie case: New photos released from recovered doorbell camera video
Nancy Guthrie case: New photos released from recovered doorbell camera video

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have released newly recovered images that show "an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

3. Locals express concerns after new discoveries in Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: Masked suspect seen on Nest video has locals on edge
Nancy Guthrie: Masked suspect seen on Nest video has locals on edge

Residents in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson are reacting with a mix of dread and renewed hope following the release of surveillance footage in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

4. Investigation underway after Goodyear Police shooting

Goodyear Police officer hurt, suspect 'down' following shooting
Goodyear Police officer hurt, suspect 'down' following shooting

A Goodyear Police officer was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting involving a suspect.

5. Pets: A green flag?

How people treat their pets is a good indicator of how they treat others, study finds
How people treat their pets is a good indicator of how they treat others, study finds

When it comes to relationships, a new study by Rover finds that pets are the ultimate green flag and how someone treats their pet is how they will treat others.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/10/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/10/26

We might see some rain at the end of the week!

Get the Full Forecast

