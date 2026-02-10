Arizona weather forecast: Warm Tuesday, but changes coming later this week

The Brief Tuesday won't be as warm in the Valley as it's been over the last couple of days, but the high will still be well above the average for this time of the year. Phoenix is expected to reach about 81 degrees on Feb. 10. A storm system should bring much cooler temps and rain chances by Friday.



Our weather pattern takes more notable shifts in the next several days. This will bring a drop in temperatures and a few rounds of rain chances to the state.

Work Week:

The forecast high today is expected to once again climb to the 80s. Today, however, will not be as warm as the last couple of days. The high will reach 81 in Phoenix with scattered clouds expected across the state. The partly to mostly cloudy conditions will continue Wednesday, too. Thursday is forecast to see a bit more sunshine, but not for long. By Friday, a storm system will pass across Arizona and bring scattered rain chances.

The forecast high sits in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the upper 50s to the low 60s. By Friday, as the storm system approaches, the sky will cloud back up and temperatures will drop. The forecast high for Friday is 72 in Phoenix. The chances of rain sit at 20% for now, in the Valley.

Winds increase this week, with breezy conditions in the Valley today into Wednesday and windy weather for the High Country between today and Thursday.

This Weekend:

Over the weekend, dry conditions return. The forecast high bounces back to the middle 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. It will be sunnier on Saturday with some additional clouds at the end of the weekend.

Looking Ahead:

By next week, it appears the pattern will be conducive to several storms approaching us. This may bring several days of scattered rain showers between Monday and Thursday. Winds will increase and temperatures will fall back into the low 70s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com