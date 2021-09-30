Chandler kid battling cancer receiving messages of hope from others across the country

A 9-year-old Chandler boy battling a rare form of cancer got a special surprise, as dozens of people from all over the country sent messages to him ahead of a clinical trial that his family hopes will help rid him of the cancer for good.

We first reported on Luke Ozga's cancer battle in August. His fight began in December 2019 when doctors discovered that he had a huge tumor on his heart.

"He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, which is actually really rare. It's rare enough that we don't even have a protocol for it," said Luke's mother, Heather, back in August.

In December 2020, Luke learned that his cancer had returned. This time, he needed a bone marrow transplant from his brother.

"He again did really well, handled things really well, was the sickest I've ever seen anybody. It was horrible to watch as a parent," said Heather.

She hoped the treatment would yield better results this time around, but in July 2021, three months after his transplant, doctors delivered the devastating news that Luke's cancer had returned for a third time.

"When we found that out, they told us that there's not many options left for him at this point," said Heather.

The Ozgas are now planning on heading to Texas, for a T-Cell therapy trial that uses Luke's brother's blood cells to reprogram Luke's, and attack the cancer cells. As they prepare for this latest journey, the stone messages started to appear. Some of them came from neighbors, while others were shipped in from all over the country.

"It's really nice 'cause if you're having a bad day, you can walk out there and it just brightens your day a little bit," said Luke.

No matter what trials may lie ahead, Heather says one thing is for sure: they are not alone in this fight.

"We look out every morning and see people putting rocks down, and we come out and check there are new rocks, and it's been really neat because we're loved," said Heather.

