Firefighters rescue man trapped in Glendale storm drain for several days

Peoria and Glendale firefighters helped rescue a man who had been trapped in a storm drain for several days, officials said.

Officials say the man had reportedly crawled into the drain a few days ago but was unable to get out. A bystander called 911 Thursday morning after they saw him waving his arm outside of a hole near 52nd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Rescue teams were able to place a ladder into a shallow part of the drain, and he was able to pull himself out. First responders took him to the hospital to be treated and assessed by medical professionals.

Fire officials say the man told them that he "had a bad day" and had crawled down a drain at a nearby park before moving through other areas underground.

"It's not something we see every day," said Ashley Losch, public information officer for Glendale Fire. "But we're ready."

