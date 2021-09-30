3 teens injured in multi-car crash at north Phoenix intersection

article

Three teenagers were hospitalized following a serious crash involving three vehicles at a north Phoenix intersection, the fire department said.

According to Capt. Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire, the crash happened on Sept. 30 at the intersection of 12th Street and Union Hills Drive.

A teenage boy had to be pulled from one of the vehicles. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two teenage girls were also hospitalized. They are in stable condition.

The intersection is closed and the Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

