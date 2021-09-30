4 injured after shootout leads to crash at South Phoenix intersection

Phoenix police are investigating after a shootout at a park led to a crash near 7th Street and Southern on Wednesday night.

Two cars were reportedly involved in the shooting just after 8 p.m., east of the south Phoenix intersection on Sept. 29. The drivers took off, and one of them crashed with another vehicle at the intersection.

Officials say three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and are in serious condition.

A fourth person who was injured in the crash was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

All of the victims are juveniles, police said.

