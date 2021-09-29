Bank robbery suspect shot, killed in Tempe by police, authorities say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Tempe and Mesa police departments are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting of a suspected bank robber on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The investigation was near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue, the department said in a Tweet at 2:15 p.m.

The Tempe Police Department says the shooting stemmed from a bank robbery that happened in Mesa on Monday.

The suspect was at an apartment complex in the area on Wednesday when police made contact with him. Police say they gave multiple commands to the suspect to get out of a car but he reportedly refused.

"They began to communicate with the suspect to exit the car. The suspect at that time continued to be verbally and physically non-compliant. When he was asked if he was armed he shook his head yes and made motions that he was in fact armed. At that point Mesa treated it as a barricade," explained Hector Encinas with the Tempe Police Department.

The suspect was eventually shot and died from his injuries. He hasn't been identified.

It's unclear which agency was involved in the shooting.

