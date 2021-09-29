Pima County attorney missing after going fly fishing near Sedona

article

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went missing on Tuesday after he left to go fly fishing at Oak Creek, officials said.

Christopher Straub, 64, was last seen leaving Orchard Canyon Resort in Oak Creek Canyon at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28. His wife said he was supposed to return to his cabin after two hours, but never came back.

Straub, who is the head of the Public Records Unit at the Pima County Attorney's Office, is described as a 5'8", 150-pound white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He was seen wearing fishing waders, a tan fishing vest, a blue T-shirt and a ball cap. He also carried a fly rod with him.

Pima County officials say he is an avid hiker and fisherman.

Anyone with information as asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Chris Straub (Pima County Attorney's Office)

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





