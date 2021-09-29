Man stung more than 100 times in Scottsdale bee attack

Two men were hospitalized after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Scottsdale, officials said on Sept. 28.

The incident happened near 87th Street and Raintree Drive on Tuesday.

One of the men was stung more than 100 times and is in serious condition at the hospital. The other man's condition was not released.

Fire crews foamed the hive in order to calm the bees down.

