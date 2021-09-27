PD: Woman dead following hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Police in Phoenix are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 near 83rd Avenue and Osborn.

Investigators do not believe the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she later died.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

