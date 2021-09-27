PD: Woman dead following hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police in Phoenix are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 near 83rd Avenue and Osborn.
Investigators do not believe the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she later died.
Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.
Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).
Silent Witness
https://www.silentwitness.org/
Other Top Stories
- Arizona judge rules school mask mandate ban unconstitutional
- Phoenix Police investigating shooting that left 2 children in critical condition
- Brian Laundrie's mother called 911 on ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather
Advertisement