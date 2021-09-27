Phoenix Police investigating shooting that left 2 children in critical condition

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix near 8th Street and Broadway Road that sent two children to the hospital on Sept. 27.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus, police received a call at around 11:45 a.m. regarding a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found two children under the age of 10 with gunshot wounds.

"Our officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR," said Sgt. Justus.

Sgt. Justus said the children were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A person who is known to the children has been placed in custody.

"This is the worst type of call we can go on as officers. It affects each and every one of our officers," said Justus, during a news conference.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.







