Reported hazmat situation at Phoenix Country Day School in Paradise Valley

Firefighters are responding to a reported hazmat situation at Phoenix Country Day School located near 40th Street and Stanford Drive in Paradise Valley.

Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department says crews were called to the scene at 12:19 p.m. on Sept. 28 for a possible chlorine leak.

"Initial reports indicated multiple children exposed to chlorine with difficulty breathing, nausea, and vomiting."

Firefighters evacuated the area and three children were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One of the children had difficulty breathing, while the other two were transported as a precaution.

"Firefighters have confirmed no active leak present. The cause of the incident is under investigation by Paradise Valley Officials," stated Douglas.

Crews are coordinating with school officials and parents about the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.







