Yuma PD: Bus driver intentionally slammed on brakes, injured 21 students

A Yuma bus driver was arrested after police say she intentionally slammed on the brakes, causing students on board the bus to hit the seat in front of them.

According to Sgt. Lori Franklin with Yuma Police, the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 when the bus driver, 41-year-old Nona Scott, pulled into an apartment complex and slammed on the brakes, "causing most of the students to jolt forward into the seat in front of them."

Twenty-one of the 44 students on board the bus reported injuries.

Scott initially told police she saw something run in front of the bus, causing her to hit the brakes.

"Through further investigation and interviews, it is believed the hard braking by the school bus driver was intentional." — Sgt. Lori Franklin

On Tuesday, Scott was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault, and one count of false reporting.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 928-783-4421. You can also call 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

