2024 election: Latest on the upcoming elections in Maricopa County

Maricopa County election officials briefed the county's board of supervisors on Monday about the upcoming elections.

The focus was on the primary.

Election officials talked about basic things like the dates, how to participate, and expected voter turnout.

The primary is moved up a week, so July 30 is the official date. That also bumps up the voter registration deadline by a week.

Keep in mind for the primary that if you are an Independent voter, you will need to let the county know what party ballot you want for the primary.

A big takeaway from the presentation involves recounts for both the primary and general elections.

Arizona is what many consider a purple state, and that means that results are often close.

The recount threshold has been lowered by law. Officials say to expect more of them moving forward.

"The last item is automatic recount. We are anticipating that there will be some odd recounts. The state of Arizona and Maricopa County specifically have gotten much more competitive, even in our primary elections, so that was part of one of the reasons why that July primary date moved up," said Scott Jarrett, elections director of in-person voting and tabulation. "That one week to allow for those automatic recounts to occur and would still be able to mail out those ballots to our military and overseas voters."

For the primary, the county is predicting that they'll have about 29% to 36% total turnout.

July 1 is the voter registration deadline for the July 30 primary. If you want an early ballot, you need to request that ballot by July 19.