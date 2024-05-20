New footage from dramatic Surprise baby rescue; Wildcat Fire still 0% containment | Nightly roundup

article
PHOENIX - From new body cam footage of a dramatic rescue of a baby taken hostage by his 51-year-old father to an update on the Wildcat Fire burning without containment northeast of the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 20, 2024.
1. Body cam footage shows Surprise Police officer enter home to rescue baby
Featured
Body camera video shows the intense moments when Surprise Police officers went into a barricaded home to rescue a baby who had been shot several times.
2. Police are investigating what led to finding the bodies of two people in a Phoenix home
Featured
Two dead people were found in a Phoenix home on Monday morning near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive, police said.
3. Chad Daybell's children called to testify on first day of defense witnesses
Featured
Last week, the prosecution rested its case in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell, and on Monday, the defense called their first witness to the stand.
4. Latest information on upcoming elections in Maricopa County
Featured
Maricopa County election officials briefed the county's board of supervisors on Monday about the upcoming elections. They talked about basic things like the dates, how to participate and expected voter turnout.
5. Wildcat Fire continues to grow with 0% containment near Bartlett Lake
Featured
The Wildcat Fire burning near Bartlett Lake has grown to more than 14,000 acres.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/20/24
After a slight dip, temperatures begin to rise again on Tuesday.