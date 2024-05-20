New footage from dramatic Surprise baby rescue; Wildcat Fire still 0% containment | Nightly roundup

article

From new body cam footage of a dramatic rescue of a baby taken hostage by his 51-year-old father to an update on the Wildcat Fire burning without containment northeast of the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 20, 2024.

1. Body cam footage shows Surprise Police officer enter home to rescue baby

2. Police are investigating what led to finding the bodies of two people in a Phoenix home

3. Chad Daybell's children called to testify on first day of defense witnesses

4. Latest information on upcoming elections in Maricopa County

5. Wildcat Fire continues to grow with 0% containment near Bartlett Lake

Also, your weather forecast for tonight