Phoenix PD identifies mother arrested in connection with deadly shooting involving her children

Police are investigating a shooting in south Phoenix near 8th Street and Broadway Road that left a child dead.

"This is the worst type of call we can go on as officers. It affects each and every one of our officers," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, during a news conference.

According to Sgt. Justus, police received a call at around 11:45 a.m. regarding a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Officials said they are siblings.

"Our officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR," said Sgt. Justus.

Sgt. Justus said the children were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The girl, identified as Esperanza Isidro, was later declared dead. Her brother remains in critical condition.

In a statement released on the night of Sept. 28, Phoenix Police officials identified the person arrested as the victims' mother, 24-year-old Esther Callejas. Callejas has been booked into jail, according to police.

"During the course of this investigation officers learned that Esther called her husband and another family member to tell them that she just killed their children. Her husband and the other family member immediately called police who responded to the residence and located the two children with gunshot wounds," read a portion of the statement. "During an interview with police the following day, she admitted to shooting both of her children because she wanted them to go to Heaven. She told detectives she planned on killing herself after, but she was unable to reload the gun."

Meanwhile, people living in the are stunned by what happened.

"I saw several ambulances and helicopters and emergency response teams, like they were trying to save the kids' lives," said Kharbrel Haywood.

"The mom was very quiet. She was really nice. She played with her kids all the time in the front yard. The dad, too. He was a very hard worker. He’d always take his family places. They didn’t seem like the kind of people that would hurt a fly." said a neighbor, identified only as "Jose."

"I saw her. She take care of the kids. Kids are very clean. They always happy, playing outside," said another neighbor who refused to be identified.









Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters