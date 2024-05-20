2 people found dead inside Phoenix home

Two dead people were found in a Phoenix home on Monday morning, the police department said.

The bodies were found inside a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive on May 20 around 10 a.m. when Phoenix Police officers responded to an unknown trouble call.

"When officers arrived, they were joined by fire and discovered two deceased individuals inside the home. Officers secured the home and detectives have responded to investigate," police said.

The bodies haven't been identified.

There's no word on what led up to the deaths of the two people.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the bodies were found: