
2 people found dead inside Phoenix home

Published  May 20, 2024 3:14pm MST
PHOENIX - Two dead people were found in a Phoenix home on Monday morning, the police department said.

The bodies were found inside a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive on May 20 around 10 a.m. when Phoenix Police officers responded to an unknown trouble call.

"When officers arrived, they were joined by fire and discovered two deceased individuals inside the home. Officers secured the home and detectives have responded to investigate," police said.

The bodies haven't been identified.

There's no word on what led up to the deaths of the two people.

