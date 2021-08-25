Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Chandler boy getting ready for risky clinical trial as he battles rare cancer for a 3rd time

By
Published 
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chandler family hopes for miracle as 9-year-old battles cancer again

Luke Ozga's cancer battle began in 2019, and he is currently battling cancer for the third time. Family members hope a risky clinical trial in Texas could rid him of the disease. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has more.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - For an East Valley family, they're hoping the third time is the charm as their nine-year-old child is fighting for his life.

"There's not really much I like to do at all right now. Not much I can do," Luke Ozga said. His fight began in December 2019 when doctors discovered that he had a huge tumor on his heart.

"He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, which is actually really rare. It's rare enough that we don't even have a protocol for it," said Luke's mother, Heather.

Cancer quickly spread to Luke's kidneys and his stomach. He immediately started chemotherapy, and thankfully went into remission months later.

The joy of remission, however, was short-lived.

In December 2020, Luke learned that his cancer had returned. This time, he needed a bone marrow transplant from his brother.

"He again did really well, handled things really well, was the sickest I've ever seen anybody. It was horrible to watch as a parent," said Heather.

She hoped the treatment would yield better results this time around, but three months after his transplant, doctors delivered the devastating news that Luke's cancer had returned for a third time.

"I think the hard part at that point was there wasn't many options at that point left," said Heather. "We could do a couple of chemo, but they would have just been temporary, and wouldn't have gotten them into remission."

Left with little options, Luke's doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital told Heather about a new clinical trial in Texas that uses his brother's cells to go after Luke's cancer. That treatment, however, only last about six months, meaning if all goes well, Luke will have to get yet another transplant.

It is risky, but it's a risk that Luke and his mom are willing to take.

"This has to work, this has to work," said Heather. "We keep saying our new theory or motto is 'the third time's a charm,' and so, this third time has to be the charm because we don't have any other options after this."

Armer Foundation For Kids' donation page for Luke Ozga

https://www.armerfoundation.org/luke

Be The Match

https://my.bethematch.org/s/?language=en_US

https://my.bethematch.org/s/?language=es (In Spanish/En Español)

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters