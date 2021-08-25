Multiple injured in 2-car crash at Glendale intersection
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Multiple people were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday morning at a Glendale intersection.
According to police, the crash happened on Aug. 25 at the intersection of 57th Drive and Grand Avenue.
One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two others have serious injuries.
The intersection is closed in all directions. Police advise drivers to use alternate routes, such as 59th and Glendale Avenues, and Bethany Home Road.
