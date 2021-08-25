Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Multiple injured in 2-car crash at Glendale intersection

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated just in
Glendale
FOX 10 Phoenix

Serious crash closes Grand Avenue in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Multiple people were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday morning at a Glendale intersection.

According to police, the crash happened on Aug. 25 at the intersection of 57th Drive and Grand Avenue.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two others have serious injuries.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Police advise drivers to use alternate routes, such as 59th and Glendale Avenues, and Bethany Home Road.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.