Multiple injured in 2-car crash at Glendale intersection

Multiple people were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday morning at a Glendale intersection.

According to police, the crash happened on Aug. 25 at the intersection of 57th Drive and Grand Avenue.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two others have serious injuries.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Police advise drivers to use alternate routes, such as 59th and Glendale Avenues, and Bethany Home Road.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.