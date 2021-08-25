After 70 years, remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War recovered

The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Arizona who went missing during the Korean War have been recovered after more than 70 years.

The Dept. of Defense says Army Sergeant Frank Vejar of Douglas, Arizona was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked in North Korea.

Vejar was 19 at the time.

A 2018 summit between former president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prompted the Asian country to turn over 55 boxes alleged to have contained the remains of American servicemembers killed during the Korean War.

Scientists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency were able to identify the fallen soldier's remains using DNA analysis and other circumstantial evidence.

Vejar's remains have now been returned to his family.

Read the full news release here.

