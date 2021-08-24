With help from Scottsdale lawyer, interpreter who served alongside U.S. forces now out of Afghanistan

An Afghan interpreter who was trying to flee from the Taliban is now safe, thanks to the help of a Scottsdale immigration attorney.

On Aug. 20, we reported on efforts by Darius Amiri, a lawyer with the Rose Law Group in Scottsdale, to help a young Afghan named Zabi.

Amiri said Zabi served alongside U.S. forces.

"He did not feel he had a place in Afghanistan where he would be safe anymore," siad Amiri.

Amiri was asked to help save Zabi, by a friend Zabi served with.

"I have never been a part of this in 10 plus years of being an immigration attorney. It is just nuts," said Amiri.

Zabi was saved despite chaos at the airport

Zabi was among the people who trekked through and around Taliban checkpoints to get to the airport. Satellite images have captured the chaotic, crowded scene at the Kabul airport as crowds of people attempted to flee Afghanistan.

In addition, video also showed people surrounding and clinging to a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it taxied for takeoff. One video showed people holding on to the landing gear and other parts of the plane. Another video showed a plane in the air with something, or someone, appearing to fall from the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the wife of a Marine at the Kabul Airport heard about Zabi’s story and got his information to the marines there.

After many days and scares of Zabi trying to evade the Taliban and get to the airport, he made it, and with the help of Amiri, Zabi's extraction was coordinated.

"We were able to coordinate an extraction. He had to give a sign and hand signal to marines at the gate because there are thousands of people out there," said Amiri.

"We made it, thank you so much for helping. I wish I could see you soon," said Zabi, in a WhatsApp message that was sent on Aug. 22. "I don’t know how to say thanks. You guys are amazing."

Zabi is currently at an airport in Qatar.

"I like to think of the work I do is life-changing at times, and getting someone their green card and citizenship and getting them out of the place, but it has never been this urgent or stakes have been this high in my entire career, I feel fortunate to help in some level," said Amiri.

Amiri will be working with him on his visas and immigration status.

Concerns over Taliban emerge once again

In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, some have expressed worries that the country could descend into chaos, or that the Taliban could carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with the Americans or the government.

Many also fear the Taliban will reimpose the harsh interpretation of Islamic law that they relied on when they ran Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Back then, women were barred from attending school or working outside the home. They had to wear the all-encompassing burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside.

The Taliban also banned music, cut off the hands of thieves and stoned adulterers.

The Taliban have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force in recent years and say they won't exact revenge, but many Afghans are skeptical of those promises.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

