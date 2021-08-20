Scottsdale attorney working hard to get Afghan interpreter out of the country

A Valley immigration lawyer is working around the clock to help get a man out of Afghanistan.

The young Afghan, named Zabi, has been an interpreter, and served alongside the U.S. Marines.

A couple of weeks ago, a friend of Darius Ameeri, a lawyer with Rose Law Group in Scottsdale, reached out, asking him to help out Zabi.

"He saw combat. He was right there alongside American troops, getting shot at, really putting himself at risk," said Ameeri.

Ameeri is now in direct contact with Zabi, as he tries to get to the airport where U.S. soldiers are.

Ameeri has been getting messages from Afghanistan, some of them with audible gunshots in the background.

"At this point, I am going way beyond being a lawyer and just being a human being," said Ameeri.

As Zabi treks through and around Taliban check points to get to the airport, Ameeri has been reaching out to Congressmen and Senators, making sure U.S. soldiers at the airport in Kabul have his information, ready to let him in when he hopefully gets there…

"These are human beings who put their lives on the line to help our country, and we have to help them out," said Ameeri.

Since Zabi helped the U.S., he is considered an enemy to the Taliban, which means he could be killed if he doesn't get out.

"He has conveyed to me that they will kill him if they find him," said Ameeri.

U.S. soldiers do have Zabi’s information, thanks to Ameeri's work. However, thousands of people are in line at the airport, trying to get in as well. At last check, Zabi was near the airport gates, trying to get in.

