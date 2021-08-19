Gila Bend residents still cleaning up following deadly flash flooding

Days after a deadly flash flooding swept the area, the mayor of Gila Bend is speaking about.

Related: At least 2 dead, 30 rescued after severe flooding in Gila Bend; state of emergency declared

The flooding, which happened during the overnight hours of Aug. 13, took place after strong monsoon storms swept through the region.

The city had nearly 1.5 inches (4 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours, but a nearby site along a state highway that was closed because of flooding measured 3.9 inches (10 centimeters) in the same period, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District’s website. Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency for the area.

Two people were killed as a result of the flash flooding, and one of them was identified by officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office as Jesus Perez. Perez's family said the man was trying to rescue a stranger's life when he was killed.

"That's when a big tidal wave of water came hard, and it flipped the car over with my dad in it before he could get out, and obviously, it took him," said Perez's daughter, Amstry Perez. "Him being a hero wasn't a one-time thing. It's something he would have done for anyone."

Related: Family of man who died during Gila Bend flooding speaks out

Some residents still sifting through belongings

"There was over a foot of mud and water, so right now, the only thing we can do is rip everything out and let it dry out," said Louie Pena.

Pena was sifting through his belongings in the home he grew up in, trying to see what is salvageable at this point.

"Everything we had in the house completely is demolished, cabinets and everything," said Pena.

In some areas, floodwaters reached several feet tall, covering everything in mud.

Down the block from Pena, Eli Mendoza was cleaning up his family home. Since the flooding, Mendoza has been travelling from Buckeye to Gila Bend everyday.

"We gutted the whole house," said Mendoza. "We cut the sheetrock past the water level, and kind of treated it so it doesn’t get mold. Every time you turn around, there is something else that has to be done," said Mendoza.

Mayor held emergency council meeting

Earlier in the day on Aug. 19, Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs held an emergency council meeting to talk about what the community has endured in the past week.

"Our fire department waded through water that had electric currents running through to save people. That is outstanding courage," said Mayor Riggs.

Mayor Riggs said it is going to take months to rebuild, in addition to working with flood control and looking what they can do to make sure a flood event doesn't happen again.

During the meeting, Mayor Riggs spoke about Perez, as well as the other victim, Blanca Ruiz. Ruiz worked at the Gila Bend Unified School District for over 20 years, and Mayor Riggs was emotion when talking about what Ruiz meant to the community.

"She was the type of individual that always that always put the spark in the room, that made people smile. The ones that are going to miss her the most are the kids, especially the younger kids who are not going to see that energy," said Mayor Riggs.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters