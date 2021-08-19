Glendale will not renew agreement with Arizona Coyotes after 2021-22 season

article

The 2021-2022 NHL season will be the last time the Arizona Coyotes will be playing in Gila River Arena for the foreseeable future, the city of Glendale announced on Aug. 19.

The city decided not to renew their operating agreement with the hockey team, citing "an increased focus on larger, more impactful events" for the arena after the upcoming season ends.

"The future of the Sports & Entertainment District has never looked brighter with more than a billion dollars of investment during the past three years," city officials said in a statement. "The magnitude of this private investment is unprecedented in Glendale’s history."

Both parties have been under a year-to-year agreement for the past few years. Either party can decide not to renew the agreement through a written notice before Dec. 31.

The Arizona Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena for the past 18 years.

More Coyotes coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: