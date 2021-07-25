Coyotes pick Shane Doan’s son Josh in 2nd round of NHL draft

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SUN 11:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
25
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:02 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:51 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:07 PM MST until MON 3:00 AM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:54 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:59 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:52 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:52 AM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:15 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:14 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:18 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:34 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:30 AM MDT until MON 3:30 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:44 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:30 AM MST until MON 2:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Coyotes pick Shane Doan’s son Josh in 2nd round of NHL draft

By Stephen Whyno
Published 
Arizona Coyotes
Associated Press


Shane Doan recused himself from any scouting meetings when son Josh was brought up.

One of the faces of the Arizona Coyotes for two decades, Doan is part of their front office now, and only Friday night saw the draft list whittling down to the point he knew it was possible Josh would be their pick. It happened early in the second round Saturday when the Coyotes took Josh Doan with the 37th pick, bringing in a prospect homegrown in the Valley.

"Today was a day he’s worked a long time and hard for," said Shane Doan, who’s now Arizona’s chief hockey development officer. "It’s surreal that it happened to be the Coyotes. He deserves every single bit of everything he’s getting today and so proud of him."

Shane Doan played 20 seasons in Arizona before retiring in 2017. His No. 19 hangs in the rafters as one of the few numbers retired by the Coyotes, who were used to having his children around.

"Just kind of being around the rink my whole life as a kid, it just makes it that much sweeter and cooler," Josh said.

Josh Doan put up 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points in 53 games with the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season. The Scottsdale native was ranked 87th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He’s committed to play at Arizona State next season.

BOBBY ORR DRAFTED

With the 136th pick, Carolina picked Bobby Orr.

"Not the Bobby Orr that everyone is used to," assistant general manager Darren Yorke said.

Not the 73-year-old Hall of Fame defenseman but the center from Quebec with the same name. This Orr is named for his grandfather, plays a different position and the Hurricanes like his speed and two-way abilities.

MAILLOUX APOLOGIZES

The morning after the Montreal Canadiens selected him late in the first round, Logan Mailloux apologized for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent, a crime he was convicted for while playing in Sweden.

"I am really sorry," he said Saturday. "It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever done, and I know that it impacted her life. And I just hope that she knows how remorseful I feel, and I do feel sorry about it."

Mailloux had asked in a statement shared on social media for teams not to draft him. But there is no way for a player to remove himself from the draft, and Montreal picked him with the No. 31 selection Friday night.

"I know I had said that I did not want to be drafted this year. But as a young man who wants to become a better person, I feel that being accompanied by the Montreal Canadiens organization will help me greatly. They have committed to helping me grow as a person, and I thank them for this. I’ve already started my personal journey, as I’m participating in professional counseling. I thank them for believing in me and giving me a second chance. I promise to not let anybody down. I want to use my personal story to be a part of the solution moving forward."

ISLES STEAL?

Lou Lamoriello might be 78, but the New York Islanders general manager still knows how to make waves in the hockey world.

Lamoriello and the Islanders might have gotten the steal of the draft by taking 6-foot-2 Finnish center Aatu Raty with the No. 52 pick. Raty was ranked third among skaters playing in Europe and still slipped past the middle of the second round.

The Islanders could be active in the trade and free agent markets over the next few days after clearing salary cap space by trading Andrew Ladd to Arizona. New York also traded defenseman Nick Leddy to Detroit and lost Jordan Eberle to Seattle in the expansion draft.

