MCSO: 2 people dead following flooding in Camp Creek area
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man and a woman are dead as a result of flooding in an area northeast of Cave Creek.
According to a statement released by Sgt. Calbert Gillett, crews received a call for service in the Camp Creek wash area on Aug. 18, after people saw an ATV floating and tumbling down the flooded wash.
Sgt. Gillett said at the time, deputies were rescuing a number of people in the area, and initially, they believed that all parties were accounted for. However, employees with an off-road rental company in the area later called MCSO, saying they had an ATV that was rented and not returned. A search then continued into the night, and resumed on Aug. 19.
"At approximately 8:00 am, the [ATV] was located just East of Camp Creek wash, buried in sand and debris. Deputies and with the assistance of MCDOT excavated the [ATV] and located two deceased adults," wrote Sgt. Gillett.
Officials with MCSO did not identify the two victims. An investigation is ongoing.
Other Top Stories
- I-17 North closed north of Phoenix following deadly rollover crash
- Glendale will not renew agreement with Arizona Coyotes after 2021-22 season
- Prop 208: Arizona Supreme Court won’t block new tax on high-earners
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app
Advertisement