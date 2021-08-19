MCSO: 2 people dead following flooding in Camp Creek area

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man and a woman are dead as a result of flooding in an area northeast of Cave Creek.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Calbert Gillett, crews received a call for service in the Camp Creek wash area on Aug. 18, after people saw an ATV floating and tumbling down the flooded wash.

Sgt. Gillett said at the time, deputies were rescuing a number of people in the area, and initially, they believed that all parties were accounted for. However, employees with an off-road rental company in the area later called MCSO, saying they had an ATV that was rented and not returned. A search then continued into the night, and resumed on Aug. 19.

"At approximately 8:00 am, the [ATV] was located just East of Camp Creek wash, buried in sand and debris. Deputies and with the assistance of MCDOT excavated the [ATV] and located two deceased adults," wrote Sgt. Gillett.

Officials with MCSO did not identify the two victims. An investigation is ongoing.

