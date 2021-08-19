I-17 North closed north of Phoenix following deadly rollover crash

I-17's northbound lanes are closed north of Phoenix, as authorities investigate a deadly rollover crash.

"At approximately 3:05 p.m., a U.S. Postal Service tractor-trailer rolled over on northbound I-17 at milepost 229 northbound," read a statement released by Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle, and was declared dead at the scene.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say I-17's northbound lanes are closed at Anthem Way, with all traffic exiting at Daisy Mountain Drive. Drivers should expect delays, and should find an alternate route.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

