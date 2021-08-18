Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 AM MST, Gila County
Family of man who died during Gila Bend flooding speaks out

By
Published 
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Family remembers man who died during Gila Bend flash flooding

Loved ones of Jesus Perez say he was working in Gila Bend when the flash flooding happened, ad he was trying to save a stranger's life when his life was, sadly, cut short. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

PHOENIX - Days after flooding in the Gila Bend area killed a man who tried to save a stranger's life, the man's family is speaking out.

According to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Jesus Perez is one of the two people who died during the flash flooding incident.

Related: At least 2 dead, 30 rescued after severe flooding in Gila Bend; state of emergency declared

Family members say Perez was working at Butterfield Dairy on Friday when he got the call that a woman was stuck in her Jeep, as floodwaters rushed through Gila Bend. Without hesitation, Perez went to help.

Perez's daughter, Amstry Perez, says the car started filling up with water, and they both attempted to get on top of the car.

"That's when a big tidal wave of water came hard, and it flipped the car over with my dad in it before he could get out, and obviously, it took him," said Amstry.

While it wasn't the ending anyone wanted, Perez's family says they are proud, and would never expect anything less.

"Him being a hero wasn't a one-time thing,. It's something he would have done for anyone," said Amstry.

The man who was known to light every room he walked into leaves behind three daughters, four grandchildren, and his wife of 28 years.

"Whoever has met him never forget him because he wasn't one and only. He was a unique, loving and caring person," said Amstry.

