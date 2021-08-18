Family of man who died during Gila Bend flooding speaks out

Days after flooding in the Gila Bend area killed a man who tried to save a stranger's life, the man's family is speaking out.

According to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Jesus Perez is one of the two people who died during the flash flooding incident.

Related: At least 2 dead, 30 rescued after severe flooding in Gila Bend; state of emergency declared

Family members say Perez was working at Butterfield Dairy on Friday when he got the call that a woman was stuck in her Jeep, as floodwaters rushed through Gila Bend. Without hesitation, Perez went to help.

Perez's daughter, Amstry Perez, says the car started filling up with water, and they both attempted to get on top of the car.

"That's when a big tidal wave of water came hard, and it flipped the car over with my dad in it before he could get out, and obviously, it took him," said Amstry.

While it wasn't the ending anyone wanted, Perez's family says they are proud, and would never expect anything less.

"Him being a hero wasn't a one-time thing,. It's something he would have done for anyone," said Amstry.

The man who was known to light every room he walked into leaves behind three daughters, four grandchildren, and his wife of 28 years.

"Whoever has met him never forget him because he wasn't one and only. He was a unique, loving and caring person," said Amstry.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters