Arizona hospitals see rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases amid nursing shortage

Banner Health, the Valley's largest hospital network, says the number of COVID-19 patients continues to increase exponentially in the state while they remain short on nurses.

Officials have also raised concerns about a sharp increase in the number of children being hospitalized with the virus.

During the first two weeks of August, officials say they had a total of 71 pediatric COVID patients - that was the number of total pediatric patients they treated in the entire month of July.

As of Aug. 18, 41 pediatric patients are being treated, but have not needed ICU care or ventilators.

Hospital officials say 94% of hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated.

Banner Health also has more than a thousand vacant nursing positions that need to be filled. Recently, a shortage of ICU nurses at Banner University's Cardiac Cath Lab prompted them to divert patients to other hospitals.

Additionally, Valleywise Health announced Wednesday that they could not open their psychiatric wing because of a shortage of nurses.

