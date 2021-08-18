Expand / Collapse search
Arizona hospitals see rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases amid nursing shortage

Coronavirus in Arizona
(Related Video) Hospitals see nurse shortage amid new COVID-19 surge

In Phoenix, Valleywise Health is looking to hire more than 160 RNs, while Banner hospitals have more than 1,000 openings for RNs. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

PHOENIX - Banner Health, the Valley's largest hospital network, says the number of COVID-19 patients continues to increase exponentially in the state while they remain short on nurses.

Officials have also raised concerns about a sharp increase in the number of children being hospitalized with the virus.

During the first two weeks of August, officials say they had a total of 71 pediatric COVID patients - that was the number of total pediatric patients they treated in the entire month of July.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

As of Aug. 18, 41 pediatric patients are being treated, but have not needed ICU care or ventilators.

Hospital officials say 94% of hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated.

Banner Health also has more than a thousand vacant nursing positions that need to be filled. Recently, a shortage of ICU nurses at Banner University's Cardiac Cath Lab prompted them to divert patients to other hospitals.

Additionally, Valleywise Health announced Wednesday that they could not open their psychiatric wing because of a shortage of nurses.

Read the latest update from Banner Health here: https://www.bannerhealth.com/newsroom/press-releases/banner-health-leader-provides-on-covid-19-hospitalizations

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

