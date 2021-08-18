Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:29 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST, Coconino County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:39 AM MST until WED 1:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:26 AM MST until WED 1:30 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:48 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:55 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:44 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Developing

PD: Suspect sought after man, woman shot dead in Maricopa

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PD: Suspect sought after man, woman shot dead in Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. - Police are looking for a suspect after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a Maricopa home on August 18.

According to Maricopa Police, the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in a neighborhood near Honeycutt and Hartman Roads.

"Police have determined this was a domestic incident, not random," the department said in a statement.

Police believe the suspect is 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr. He lives at the home where the shootings occurred and may be driving a gray 2003 1500 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Arizona license plate 2JWA2ANA.

"Our detectives have taken over the scene. They are going to process the entire scene and make sure no stone is left unturned," a police spokesman said. "It's a violent scene. It's something we want to get the answers to and we will go from there."

If you see Cazares, do not approach him, but call 911.

juan cazares jr

Juan Jose Cazares Jr

Maricopa PD investigating deadly double shooting

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Arizona Headlines

Man dies in shooting at Tempe strip mall
slideshow

Man dies in shooting at Tempe strip mall

A man died in a shooting at a strip mall on 5th Street and Beck on Aug. 18.

Baby found in Glendale pool rushed to hospital in unknown condition
slideshow

Baby found in Glendale pool rushed to hospital in unknown condition

A baby was rushed to the hospital after being found in a Glendale pool, the fire department says on Aug. 17.

Phoenix PD: Armed robbery suspects flee scene after homeowner fires multiple shots towards front door
slideshow

Phoenix PD: Armed robbery suspects flee scene after homeowner fires multiple shots towards front door

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says after four males kicked in the front door, the homeowner discharged a gun toward them.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.