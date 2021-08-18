PD: Suspect sought after man, woman shot dead in Maricopa

Police are looking for a suspect after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a Maricopa home on August 18.

According to Maricopa Police, the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in a neighborhood near Honeycutt and Hartman Roads.

"Police have determined this was a domestic incident, not random," the department said in a statement.

Police believe the suspect is 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr. He lives at the home where the shootings occurred and may be driving a gray 2003 1500 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Arizona license plate 2JWA2ANA.

"Our detectives have taken over the scene. They are going to process the entire scene and make sure no stone is left unturned," a police spokesman said. "It's a violent scene. It's something we want to get the answers to and we will go from there."

If you see Cazares, do not approach him, but call 911.

Juan Jose Cazares Jr

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

