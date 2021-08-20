PD: 3 dead, including 1 teenager, in west Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men and one teenager dead in west Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight on August 20 on the southeast corner of the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a man and two teens with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital where the man and one of the teens were pronounced dead. The other teen is in critical condition.

Two other men involved in the shooting went to a hospital on their own where one was pronounced dead. The other man was not injured but was taken into police custody.

"Detectives believe the males met in the parking lot of a business at 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road to conduct a transaction, which had been arranged over social media," police said in a statement Friday.

At some point, the meeting escalated into an exchange of gunfire and at least 20 rounds were fired.

"What I can say is we don't believe there's anybody else involved in the incident that we haven't accounted for so there's no known threat to public safety," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

