Boy dies in hospital after being pulled from Glendale pool

A baby boy died in the hospital after he was pulled from a Glendale pool last week, the fire department said.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, rescue crews responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Mountain View Road for reports of a child drowning.

Capt. Ashley Losch with the department said, "The child was reportedly left in the living room briefly while parent went to the restroom. Upon returning, found no signs of the child and did a quick area search, locating the child in the pool."

The parent quickly took the baby out of the pool and started CPR after calling 911. Once crews arrived, they did CPR on the baby then transported him to a nearby hospital.

"Pool area was fenced in, unsure as to how the child made entry," Losch said.

Losch said on Aug. 24 that the child "took a turn for the worse while in the hospital and passed away."

Earlier Tuesday night, a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her pool by a friend. The day before, a 3-year-old girl was found unconscious in a Phoenix pool. She was later pronounced dead.

