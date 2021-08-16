3-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Phoenix apartment's pool

A 3-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a Phoenix apartment complex's pool Monday night, the fire department said.

The incident happened near 24th Street and McDowell Road, said Capt. Todd Keller.

"Fire personnel arrived on the scene and found a bystander performing CPR on a 3yr old female who was not breathing. Family states that the child was underwater for an unknown amount of time," Keller said on August 16.

The girl was unconscious after being pulled from the pool. She was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition where she later died.

The incident is being investigated by Phoenix Fire as an accidental drowning.

