3-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Phoenix apartment's pool

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Unconscious toddler pulled from a Phoenix pool in extremely critical condition

A three-year-old girl was unconscious after being pulled out of a Phoenix apartment complex's pool Monday night, the fire department says. She's in extremely critical condition.

PHOENIX - A 3-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a Phoenix apartment complex's pool Monday night, the fire department said.

The incident happened near 24th Street and McDowell Road, said Capt. Todd Keller.

"Fire personnel arrived on the scene and found a bystander performing CPR on a 3yr old female who was not breathing. Family states that the child was underwater for an unknown amount of time," Keller said on August 16.

The girl was unconscious after being pulled from the pool. She was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition where she later died.

The incident is being investigated by Phoenix Fire as an accidental drowning.

