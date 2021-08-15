Father, daughter killed and woman severely burned after Coolidge gas line explosion

Two people died and a woman was hospitalized with burn injures after a farmhouse caught fire in Coolidge following a gas line break Sunday, authorities said.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said the fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. Sunday after numerous people called about hearing a possible explosion near South Highway 87.

Coolidge City Manager Rick Miller said a woman who was inside of the home was airlifted to a hospital with burn injuries to more than 50% of her body.

Two other people who were inside the house were found dead. They are Luis Alverez and his 14-year-old daughter Valerie Alverez.

Coolidge Police Officer Mark Tercero says the deaths are being investigated as homicides "until they can discover a cause."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Transportation Safety Board are also expected to be involved in the investigation.

FOX 10 viewers reported feeling their homes rattle and hearing an explosion on Aug. 15. The fire burned near Randolph and Vail, according to Coolidge Police.

At least one home is on fire as a result, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the cause was likely a gas line break.

Energy company Kinder Morgan says there was a pipeline failure at the El Paso Natural Gas Company, and that they would be investigating what caused the leak. No employees were hurt:

At approximately 5:45 a.m. MST today, El Paso Natural Gas Company, L.L.C. (EPNG) experienced a pipeline failure on the EPNG system near the City of Coolidge, Pinal County, Arizona near Randolph Rd., east of Hwy. 87. A fire was reported at the site and has been extinguished. All EPNG employees have been accounted for.

The company has deployed employees to the area and has isolated the impacted pipeline segment. The company is coordinating with local first responders and relevant state and federal agencies, and an investigation into the cause of the failure will be conducted.

A closer look at the fire burning in Coolidge. Authorities said the explosion was like caused by a gas line break.

Coolidge Police say SR 87 has reopened, but recommend drivers to continue avoiding the area to help first responders. Gas lines in the area have been shut off, and Randolph, Vail and Christensen roads remain closed.

The rumbling was heard from as far as Casa Grande, according to witnesses living in the area. Residents say they heard a "roaring" from the fire, comparing the sound to a jet or a flamethrower.

Photo of smoke coming from a large fire burning in the Coolidge area. (Diane Stanco Berdych)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

