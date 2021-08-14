Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:01 PM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:23 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 4:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SAT 12:17 PM MST until SAT 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 1:19 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 3:58 PM MST until SAT 4:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:05 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:25 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:28 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:23 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:53 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:26 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:19 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:45 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Phoenix Union High School District reinstates mask mandate

"In an effort to protect our staff, students, and the community, PXU has a good faith belief that following guidance from the CDC and other health agencies regarding mitigation strategies is imperative," the district said in a news release on July 30.

PHOENIX (AP) - President Joe Biden has commended the leadership of two Arizona and Florida school district superintendents after the districts’ boards recently implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors.

Biden spoke separately by phone Aug. 13 with Superintendent Chad Gestson of the Phoenix Union High School District and interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright of Broward County Public School, the White House said in a statement Saturday.

The statement said the Democratic president and the superintendents discussed "their shared commitment to getting all students back in safe, full-time in-person learning this school year" and that the president "commended their leadership and courage to do the right thing for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, and schools."

RELATED: Arizona school districts with mask requirements

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in June signed into law budget legislation enacted by the Republican-led Legislature to prohibit school districts from requiring masks.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued orders to block school mask mandates, dictating school districts should allow parents to opt out if they don’t want their children to wear masks in classrooms.

Both states’ restrictions face pending court challenges.

Biden’s reported comments drew criticism from a Republican state legislator who said the Democratic president was "promoting lawlessness."

"President Biden knows how unpopular a national mask mandate is so he’s chosen instead to exploit our children & use school districts to do his dirty work," Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said in a Twitter thread. "It’s truly sad to see the (president) encourage our supposed educational leaders to break the law."

