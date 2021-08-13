More than 600 Scottsdale Unified students in quarantine due to COVID-19, district officials say

article

Scottsdale Unified School District officials say hundreds of its students are being impacted by COVID-19, a week after classes resumed.

In a statement, Scottsdale Unified officials say since the start of in-person classes, they have have 78 on-campus, confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 31 confirmed cases among students who did not come to school.

In addition, officials say 150 symptomatic students have been sent home, and 632 students have been quarantined as close contacts.

Officials: Virtual learning could return

In the statement, school district officials say mask use has varied by campus.

"In some places, there were almost no masks on the first day of school and in others, as many as 70-80% chose to wear them," read a portion of the statement.

Officials also say while they understand the question of masks has been "politicized and is polarizing for our community," they also say the trend they are seeing with COVID-19 will not only require them to quarantine more students, but to also return to virtual learning.

District officials also noted that some of their neighboring districts have already doing such things, without naming which districts are doing it.

I understand COVID fatigue. I personally do not like wearing a mask any more than you or your students do, but in order to slow the transmission of COVID on our campuses, I am again calling on our staff, students, and you, our families, to partner with us by voluntarily agreeing to mask up while indoors on our campuses," wrote School District Superintendent Scott A. Menzel.

Arizona seeing new surge in COVID-19 cases

The announcement by Scottsdale Unified came on a day when Arizona reported over 3,000 new cases for the first time in six months. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 3,225 additional cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 958,992 cases and 18,435 deaths.

The state last reported at least that many additional cases on Feb. 9 when it reported 4,381 cases.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 1,507 on July 28 to 2,547 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

