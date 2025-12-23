Ahead of Christmas, workers move fast to deliver packages

The Brief Workers are moving fast to deliver packages before Christmas day. The final deadline for shipping at UPS was 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.



It's Christmas week, and perhaps the only place busier than the North Pole this week is anywhere delivering packages.

Billions of packages have been delivered in the last few weeks, and time is running out, as the deadline for overnight shipping at The UPS Store is 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Local perspective:

Tez Tolliver, one can say, is on a Christmas mission.

"Do you feel like Santa’s elf at this point?" Tolliver was asked.

"Yes, yes, most definitely," Tolliver, who drives for the United States Postal Service (USPS), replied.

Tolliver doesn’t have time to stop and talk. He could only talk while picking up more than a hundred packages, likely all of them Christmas gifts.

Dig deeper:

One of Tolliver's stops was at Just Merch, where workers are printing and packing merchandise all day.

"Just some of the merch we have going out, whatever is hot right now," said Dana Cox of Just Merch.

Thanks to Tolliver’s stops, the business will ship well over 200 packages in a single day.

"Sending one or two throughout the day for pickups, I never worry," Cox said. "Two pickups a day, at least around this time."

At The UPS Store on Bell Road in Scottsdale, it has been extremely busy as workers package last-minute gifts to make sure they reach their destinations in time.

"It’s been extremely busy," said Sam Masaad of The UPS Store. "Amazing. It’s a great process. I love every minute of it."

Even if you haven’t gotten your package yet, there’s still hope, especially around Christmas.

"Still got hope — hope for a Christmas miracle," Tolliver said. "Most definitely."