Lawsuit filed against state of Arizona over law banning mask mandates in schools

A new lawsuit has been filed against the state of Arizona over its ban on mask mandates in schools.

Several groups and individuals are part of the lawsuit, including the Arizona School Boards Association, the Arizona Education Association, and the Children's Action Alliance. Teachers and doctors are also included in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the legislation banning mask mandates unfairly targets public and charter schools and violates the Arizona constitution.

"This is an action seeking to enjoin unconstitutional legislation that undermines our representative democracy, and to uphold the fundamental right of Arizona's public schoolchildren," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit comes as a hearing is held on August 13 over a lawsuit filed by a Phoenix Union High School teacher that is suing the district over its mask mandate.

Arizona on Friday reported over 3,000 additional coronavirus cases for the first time in six months.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 3,225 additional cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 958,992 cases and 18,435 deaths.

The state last reported at least that many additional cases on Feb. 9 when it reported 4,381 cases.

