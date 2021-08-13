Phoenix elementary school quarantines 7th, 8th graders due to COVID-19

All 7th and 8th grade students at one Phoenix elementary school have been placed under quarantine as a result of a student who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a information released by the Phoenix Elementary School District, 120 students at Sylvestre Herrera Elementary are under quarantine. District officials say they were not able to identify everyone the student came into contact with, so out of an abundance of caution, they will quarantine students in both grades for 14 days.

