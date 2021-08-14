Police: Rideshare driver helps Phoenix teen who was seriously injured in shooting

A teenage girl was seriously hurt in a Phoenix shooting on Saturday and was rushed to the fire station by a rideshare driver, says the police department.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says the shooting happened near 30th Street and South Mountain Avenue, and just before 7:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Baseline Road, the teen was taken to a fire station seeking medical help.

She was reportedly taken to the fire station by a rideshare driver who came to her help.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight between the 17-year-old and a male.

The investigation is ongoing, Justus says.

