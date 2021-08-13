Expand / Collapse search
Yavapai County sheriff gets citation after drinking while boating

By Associated Press
Published 
Yavapai County
Associated Press
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes article

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes is apologizing after being issued a citation after drinking during a day of boating at Lake Powell in northern Arizona.

Rhodes told The Daily Courier that National Park Service officers on Aug. 7 issued him a misdemeanor alleging that he operated a boat while under the influence.

Rhodes said the incident occurred at the Wahweap Marina at the end of a day of boating that included drinking.

The first-term sheriff said in a statement that he deeply regretted his actions and has learned from his mistake.

The Courier reported that the National Park Service didn’t return calls regarding the incident but that the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rhodes had tried unsuccessfully to help a friend park a boat at the marina, clipping another boat.

