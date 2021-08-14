Expand / Collapse search
Arizona men caught smuggling drugs to New Mexico sentenced

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two Phoenix men have been sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine from Arizona for sale in New Mexico, federal prosecutors announced on Aug. 13.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque said Arturo Munoz, 67, of Phoenix, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine. His co-defendant, Phoenix resident Ricardo Osornio, 44, previously sentenced to more than five years in prison for his role in the case.

The two men were arrested in March 2019 after police in Lordsberg, N.M., stopped their vehicle on Interstate 10. A police search located more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a speaker box.

Court records said the men conspired to bring the drugs from Arizona for sale in the Deming, N.M. area.

