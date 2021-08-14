Police search for 3 men accused of robbing Circle K in North Phoenix

Phoenix Police is searching for information on three men who reportedly robbed a Circle K near 35th Avenue and Greenway on June 27.

Detectives say two men entered the store that morning, left, and came back in at around 2 a.m. with one more person while wearing different clothes and masks.

The suspects went behind the counter and stole cigarettes along with other merchandise, according to police. One of the men was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspects had arrived at the gas station in a 2015 black Ford Expedition with a brown strip on the bottom, chrome rimes and tinted windows.

Silent Witness provided the following suspect descriptions:

A 5'6, 230-pound Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s wearing a blue baseball cap, a yellow reflective jacket, a shirt with black writing and a skull, mask with the Lakers logo

A 6', 170-pound White male between 25 to 35 years old wearing a black and green shirt with torn jeans

A 5'10", 180-pound Hispanic male between 25 to 35 years old wearing a dark shirt, jeans, baseball cap with a "P" on it

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

