Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
2
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Woman arrested, accused of stabbing 2 dogs in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Dog recovering from stabbing at Arizona Humane Society

A woman has been arrested after police say two dogs were stabbed multiple times at a home in Phoenix, killing one of them.

PHOENIX - A woman accused of stabbing two dogs in Phoenix, resulting in the death of one of the dogs, has been arrested, the Arizona Humane Society says.

AHS says its investigators, along with Phoenix Police, responded to reports of two dogs stabbed at a home on August 5.

Both dogs were found to have several stab wounds and were covered in blood.

The humane society transported both dogs to its trauma hospital, where one of the dogs did not survive.

The surviving dog, a 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier named Mindy, had two large stab wounds to her neck. She was also suffering from tick fever and had scabs throughout her body.

Mindy

Mindy is recovering at the humane society and will soon receive additional recovery before being put up for adoption. (Arizona Humane Society)

"Vets were able to rush Mindy into surgery where they stabilized her by tying off the bleeding vessel in her dorsal wound," AHS said in a statement on Friday.

Mindy is recovering at the humane society and will soon receive additional recovery before being put up for adoption.

AHS says Feliciana Garcia was arrested the following day and is accused of animal cruelty.

Feliciana Garcia

Feliciana Garcia

The humane society says Mindy is one of more than 6,000 suspected animal cruelty cases that they assist law enforcement with each year.

To report animal abuse, you're asked to call your local police department or AHS at 602-997-7585 ext. 2073.

Arizona Headlines

Authorities investigate pipe bomb found on Sierra Vista road
slideshow

Authorities investigate pipe bomb found on Sierra Vista road

Authorities redirected traffic in a rural part of Sierra Vista after a witness reported a pipe bomb near La Donna Lane and Barataria Boulevard.

PD: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Tempe
slideshow

PD: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Tempe

According to Tempe Police, a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late-20s was hit by a vehicle at 5 a.m. near McClintock Drive and Curry Road.

Facebook constructing solar-powered data center in Mesa
slideshow

Facebook constructing solar-powered data center in Mesa

Facebook says the data center in Mesa will represent an investment of more than $800 million and support about 100 jobs.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.