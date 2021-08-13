Woman arrested, accused of stabbing 2 dogs in Phoenix

A woman accused of stabbing two dogs in Phoenix, resulting in the death of one of the dogs, has been arrested, the Arizona Humane Society says.

AHS says its investigators, along with Phoenix Police, responded to reports of two dogs stabbed at a home on August 5.

Both dogs were found to have several stab wounds and were covered in blood.

The humane society transported both dogs to its trauma hospital, where one of the dogs did not survive.

The surviving dog, a 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier named Mindy, had two large stab wounds to her neck. She was also suffering from tick fever and had scabs throughout her body.

"Vets were able to rush Mindy into surgery where they stabilized her by tying off the bleeding vessel in her dorsal wound," AHS said in a statement on Friday.

Mindy is recovering at the humane society and will soon receive additional recovery before being put up for adoption.

AHS says Feliciana Garcia was arrested the following day and is accused of animal cruelty.

The humane society says Mindy is one of more than 6,000 suspected animal cruelty cases that they assist law enforcement with each year.

To report animal abuse, you're asked to call your local police department or AHS at 602-997-7585 ext. 2073.

